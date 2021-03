BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — There’s an Easter egg hunt coming to Lamar this weekend.

From noon to 3:30 this Saturday, Wisper Internet will host its Wisper Egg Hunt. Eggs will be hidden around local businesses and filled with treats and prizes.

Clues for their location will be posted on Wisper’s events Facebook page. To participate, contestants must follow the Barton County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.