FOUR STATE AREA — Wisper Internet announces the sale of a minority interest in the company to Cable One.

Wisper in a wireless internet provider started in 2003 and is based out of Mascoutah, Illinois.

It has 20,000 subscribers in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Wisper also has a regional office located in Joplin.

Nathan Stooke, the founder of Wisper Internet, will remain as the Majority Owner and CEO.