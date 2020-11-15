Wisconsin man is charged for assaulting a Joplin teen

WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin man is being charged for sexually assaulting a Joplin teen that went missing in September.

19-year-old Nathan Nehs was recently charged with one Felony Count of Felony Repeated Sexual Assault in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

The criminal complaint says Nehs met the teen about three years ago through an online gaming platform, he was 17 at the time and the teen was then 11 years old.

Nehs allegedly drove to Joplin on September 16th to pick up the teen and drove them back to Wisconsin.

Court documents say Nehs held the teen captive in his bedroom and closet for two weeks.

Text messages from the missing teen’s phone says the victim was also held captive in his trunk.

Documents say Nehs sexually assaulted the teen 24 times.

Nehs cash bond has been set for $50,000.