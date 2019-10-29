Wintry mix possible in the Four States very early Thursday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — The National Weather Service in Springfield is predicting a light wintry mix for the early morning hours of Thursday in parts of southwest Missouri.

Frozen precipitation, like freezing drizzle with some snowflakes mixed in, is also possible in southeast Kansas.

National Weather Service Springfield

Periods of rain with isolated thunder is likely tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Then, with much colder air rushing in from the north, rain will transition to freezing drizzle and light snow Wednesday night. There could be light ice accumulation on elevated surfaces (tops of trees and bridge decks), especially in areas north of I-44. A dusting of snow will also be possible across central Missouri by early Thursday morning. -NWS Springfield

As of now, travel impacts look minimal and you may not even notice any snow on the ground when you wake up Thursday morning.

NWS Springfield

This is an ever-changing forecast though, and our Chief Meteorologists Ray Foreman on KODE and Matt Posgai on KSN are keeping a close eye on this system as it approaches.

