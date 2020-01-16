Wintry mix, freezing rain, ice possible tonight and Friday morning

(KSNF/KODE) –Much of the Four State area is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday night through much of Friday.
Rain, freezing rain, and a wintry mix overnight into Friday morning are all possible.
This could leave anywhere from a tenth to two-tenths of an ice glaze over roads.
It’s something our meteorologists are watching closely. Flooding could also be a concern.
What will start off as a cold rain this evening will change over or mix with freezing rain for part of the Four States. Ice accumulations on trees and untreated bridges and overpasses will range from a trace to 1/4″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon Friday. This will change back to rain during the day Friday. We could see 1 to 2 inches of rain so a Flood Watch is also in effect.KODE Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman
