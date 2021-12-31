Winter weather tips

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is asking families to prepare for possible winter weather.

The city says if you’re traveling this weekend you should pack an emergency kit to keep inside their car.

It should contain enough food and water to last each person three days, a battery powered radio, flashlight, prescription medication and a first aid kit.

If you plan on spending time outside dress in layers and wear a scarf, hat and gloves.

When outside in cold weather make sure your clothes are warm and dry and limit the amount of time you spend outdoors.

If your heater is not working do not use a generator or propane inside your home because it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.