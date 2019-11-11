Winter Weather Advisory posted for Four State region

(KSNF/KODE) — A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the entire Four State area.

Radar at 10:30am, 11-11-19

Winter Weather Advisory (purple)

The latest advisory came in shortly after 10am, when the National Weather Service in Springfield included southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas until 6pm, along with northeast Oklahoma.

A mix of wintry precipitation is currently falling in several areas.

Snow up to 1 inch and a light glaze of ice is possible, along with 40 mph wind gusts.

Several southeast Kansas counties are not included in the Winter Weather Advisory. Only Cherokee, Crawford, and Bourbon counties in our southeast Kansas KSNF/KODE viewing area.

Wintry precipitation is expected to last into the early afternoon hours.

