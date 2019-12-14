Winter Weather Advisory Issued for SW MO and SEK

Snow and freezing drizzle will impact portions of the Four States Sunday and Monday.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6:00 am Sunday to 6:00 am Monday for the following counties in our area; Bourbon, Crawford, Vernon, Barton, Dade.

There is wide array or winter weather expected.

Some cities could see 1-3 inches and locally higher amounts of four inches in some areas.

Ice Accumulations are expected around one then of an inch.

This means there could be slippery roads and hazardous conditions that could impact your morning and evening drive.