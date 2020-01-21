Winter Weather Advisories in effect for entire Four State region

(KSNF/KODE) — Some light snowfall expected late Tuesday night into early Wednesday has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for our entire KSN/KODE viewing area.

Roads may become slippery and could impact travel, so drivers should use caution when out on the roads Wednesday morning.

Snow, sleet, and rain are all expected with this incoming system, but snow totals remain low (less than an inch) as of Tuesday evening. This will create a light glaze on the roadways, but impacts will be minimal. Again, drivers should continue to use caution during their morning or evening commutes.

We expected snow late Tuesday night, that will then turn into a wintry mix by early morning daylight hours, and then all rain as Wednesday progresses.

The good news is that afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 30’s across the area, so this will help melt any snow or ice throughout the day Wednesday. Although roads could still be slushy.

To keep track of this system as it makes it’s way through the Four States, download our mobile app.