Winter Storm Warnings in effect for parts of the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a large portion of the Four States.

The Winter Storm Warning is in pink. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties in purple. These will both last until Thursday morning.

Anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected in many parts of our area, particularly in the Winter Storm Warning counties.

You can keep track of any incoming weather through our interactive radar. We will keep you updated with the latest information and school/work closings on our mobile app. You download it for your device for both Apple and Android.