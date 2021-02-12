Winter Storm Warning in effect for northeast Oklahoma

(KSNF/KODE) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sunday, February 14th to Monday, February 15th for our northeast Oklahoma counties ONLY.

That includes Ottawa County with cities like Miami and Fairland, as well as Delaware County, with cities like Grove.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says 4 to 8 inches of snowfall accumulations are currently anticipated.

The exact timing of the Winter Storm Warning is midnight Saturday to 6:00pm Monday.

Strong gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, per NWS.

As of right now cities in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas are NOT included in the warning.

The forecast will be updated as more information comes in.