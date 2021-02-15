Winter conditions causing issues for truckers

FOUR STATE AREA — The slick roads are causing major concerns for truck drivers.

Joe Broussard, a driver for Prime Transport, says people need to remember to be careful when passing in the right lane and give truck drivers plenty of distance. Broussard adds that normally he would suggest people give truck drivers 100 yards between them., but with the snow he says people should give them around 166 yards of space.

Lastly, Broussard says to watch out not just for truck drivers on the road but for everyone.