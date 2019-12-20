Winners announced for downtown Joplin window decoration contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — 3 downtown Joplin businesses won a Window Decorating Competition.

Infuxn Kitchen and Cocktails won most lights, Urban Art Gallery won most humorous and Hackett Hot Wings won most festive.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance announced the winners at an awards ceremony at Joplin City Hall.

Community members were able to cast their votes at City Hall or online.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “It’s friendly competition so its kind of a fun thing I think for them and it also engages the public because of the voting process and then we get to give out prizes, so I mean everyone loves that.”

This is the 3rd year of the competition and 20 businesses participated.