Wine consumption down for the first time in 25 year

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — For the first time in a quarter of a century, the amount of wine being consumed in the U.S. Has declined.

The data was compiled by the International Wines and Spirits Record, or IWSR.

Wine sales slipped by almost one percent during 2019.

Experts say the culprits are millennials, the generation with the most disposable income.

They say members of that age group like to drink a little bit of everything, and aren’t particularly loyal to any type of spirits or brands.

In fact, beer sales last year dropped even more than wine at 2.3%, even though overall alcoholic consumption went up.