Wind power causing 40 year low in Kansas CO2 emissions

KANSAS — Global carbon dioxide emissions reaching record highs.

Kansas is heading in the opposite direction as a new report shows its CO2 emissions are at their lowest levels in 40 years.

According to the American Wind Energy Association, the decline is due to the rapid adoption of wind energy and slowly moving away from coal electricity.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency says Kansas emitted 58.2 million metric tons of CO2 in 2017.

That’s good enough to make Kansas only the 31st largest emitter in the country.