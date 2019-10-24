Wildfire forces evacuations in northern California

LAWRENCE Co. -- A Joplin man now faces a Felony Second Degree Murder charge. Kendal Crosswhite, 28, also is charged with Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Missouri law states if someone dies during while committing a felony, the other person can be charged with murder.

The felony crime is a stolen John Deere 7230 tractor (actual tractor pictured).

According to the initial Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, they are unsure who was driving the tractor but Crosswhite and Justin Workman were inside of it when it crashed on Wednesday morning around 2:30 AM.

The tractor ran off a bridge on Lawrence 2130 just two miles South of Stotts City.