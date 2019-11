NEOSHO, Mo. — A local marching band competes in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

Last week, the Wildcat Pride Marching Band of the Neosho School District traveled to Indianapolis to compete against 91 bands.

Neosho was the only band from Missouri.

This was the band’s first year being there.

They earned a division 2 rating, 81st overall and 26th in its class.

Neosho students were able to connect with top band programs in the country and were inspired to work harder next year.