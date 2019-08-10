Wildcat Glades Water Festival is NOW

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — ALL DAY! Events until 2:30 pm Shoal Creek Water Festival at Wildcat Park. Shuttles will take you down to the water/event area. Park near the old ball fields. Click here for their website.

Local celebrities will be found falling in the dunk tank all for the sake of adding a few coins to Wildcat Glades Friends Group Funds. KSN-16 TV anchors Jessica Schaer and Austin Hyslip. Also Erin Sullivan, Adam Sherwinski, Shannon Becker take turns.

SHOAL CREEK WATER FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

9:00 – 11:00 Inner Tube Float, Splash & Swim – Bring one of your own, or borrow one of ours, but get out, float, and enjoy the creek! (Life Jacket Required) [ Information PDF ] 9:30 – Noon People’s Choice Judging of Cardboard Boats that will be racing in the afternoon – vote on your Favorite! [ Rules & Information PDF ] 9:30 – Noon Water Balloon Volleyball [Information PDF ] 10:30 Kids Fishing Derby Awards (Entertainment Tent) [ Call MDC: 417-629-3423 ] 11:00 AM People’s Choice Voting 11:45 A.M. People’s Choice Judging for the Kids Shoe box Boats that will be racing at Noon- vote on your favorite! 11:00 Inner Tube Race (Life Jacket Required) [ Information PDF ] 11:00 Raptor Show (Entertainment Tent) 12:00 Shoebox Boat Race [ Information PDF ] 1:00 Cardboard Boat Races (Life Jacket Required) 1:30 Awards for Shoebox Boat Race and Inner Tube Race (Entertainment Tent) 1:40 Raptor Show (Entertainment Tent) 2:00 Duck Race — STILL SELLLING THEM! 2:30 Awards for Duck Race & Cardboard Boat Race (Entertainment Tent)

EARLIER PRE-EVENT INFO

Here’s the link where you can build a cardboard boat and challenge friends and family to race for bragging rights, a trophy and a little cash or create a shoe box boat with your kids or grand-kids and race to the finish line.

We spent some time on Shoal Creek talking with Educator and Naturalist, Lauren Copple, of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group who told us more details on the water festival all from a kayak!

Purchase a duck for the DUCK RACE (see below) and cheer yours on to win a kayak, a Yeti cooler, and many other fantastic prizes.

And Missouri American Water will do their best to keep you hydrated.