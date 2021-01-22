Wildcat Glades to host educational event for kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve ever seen an American Bald Eagle up close or in the wild, you’d know it’s no accident that it became the symbol of our country.

This weekend, area kids have the chance to learn all about the majestic creatures, without having to leave the Joplin area. Eagles will be the subject of stories, songs, and crafts Saturday afternoon at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. Kids ages 3-6 can attend the event that runs from 1 to 2 p.m.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public.