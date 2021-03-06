JOPLIN, Mo. — Local kids got to get down and dirty to help turn their yard, or garden area into a pollinators dream.

Wildcat Glades taught kids and their families how to make seed bomb using soil, seeds locally collected and kitty litter to create an explosion of native flowers for their yard.

While also learning why it’s important to have wildflowers, how they help feed bees, and what bees and butterflies are facing right now.

Lauren Copple Wildcat Naturals Program Coordinator, says, “Year it’s a big part we do at wildcats, big part of our mission is educating the next group uh the next generation that’s coming in to cherish the flowers that we have and the bees that pollenate those flowers and the food that it provides.”

Bee pollination accounts for about 15 billion in added crop value.