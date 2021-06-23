“Wildcat Glades” is having educational classes for preschoolers about baby animals

JOPLIN, MO – Few things in life can be as cute as a baby animal, but picking one up and taking it home may not be the best thing to do.

The “Wildcat Glades Education Cottage” held a preschool class today on the topic, “what to do with baby animals if you find them out in the wild or even in your own back yard.”

Volunteer teachers read from books about the subject, so the kids would know what to do if it happens to them.

“If a baby bird falls out of the nest, try and get it back in the nest or put it in a box near the tree, um um if you find a baby possum, most times they’re usually at a good age to leave them in the back yard because they’re good deterrents from ticks and snakes.” Says Alice Hamilton, Volunteer, Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

The preschool class is designed for kids, ages 3 to 6.

“Wildcat Glades” will host another one this Saturday afternoon from 1:00p.m. to 2:00p.m.

For more information, call 417-708-7713.