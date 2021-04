JOPLIN, Mo. — The new education cottage at Wildcat Glades is focusing on children, plants, and butterflies.

A free one-hour course started this week. The next one will take place Saturday afternoon at one.

Preschool children will learn about plants and butterflies and how the two need each other. The kids will also receive help decorating a pot and planting a flower, so they can have butterflies visit their yards.

For information call 417-708-7713 or email lauren@wildcatglades.org