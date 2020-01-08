Wildcat Glades Friends Group raising funds to replace stolen equipment

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local conservation experiencing acts of vandalism and theft and are in need of your help.

Between December 28th and 30th, thieves destroyed the entrance to the maintenance shed and stole items from the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

The stolen items were tools and equipment used to maintain the Wildcat Glade trails as well as program materials for the organization’s Water Festival.

The estimated price of items taken are between $7,000-9,000.

Several local organizations have helped clean up the act including Goins Enterprises and Joplin Parks and Recreation.

Robin Standridge, Wildcat Glades Friends Group, said, “Let’s focus on the good people and lets not give these bad guys any more coverage than they deserve.”

Cameo Harrington is organizing a fundraiser to fund for the stolen items.

If you would like make a donation, follow the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/yjcxe-help-recover-from-theft?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet