Wildcat Glades Friends Group holds educational class for kids about hibernation

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group held an educational class for little explorers today.

They held their 'Hibernation: More Than Just a Long Nap' class at the Joplin Empire Market. Kids learned about hibernation and migration patterns of local wildlife. And wildlife class instructor Vicki Cassady says the event educated the young kids on animals they could see in their backyards.

"Well this is so fun for the kids to come and learn about other animals and see what's outside their front door or in their backyard. And things they can do to help 'em,” says Vicki Cassady.

The next hibernation class will be held on January 12th at 1 pm at the Joplin Empire Market. For more information on the event, follow the link we’ve provided here.