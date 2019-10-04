Wiford named interim Drug Task Force Commander for Parsons PD

The Parsons Police Department names an interim Task Force Commander after former commander Mike Powell resigns.

Detective Kyle Wiford joined the force back in 2008. Since then, he has served as a dispatcher, patrol officer, patrol corporal and detective sergeant.

He began his work as a detective in 2013, and has recieved training from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As head of the Kansas-combined anti-drug task force, Detective Wiford will be reaching out to the public for any information or tips on illegal drug activity in the area.