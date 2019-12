(KSNF/KODE) — An incoming weather system will bring storms to the area Saturday.

If any storms were to become severe, winds topping out at 60 miles per hour are the main threat.

Light showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, until the main line of storms gets to our area Saturday afternoon and evening.

