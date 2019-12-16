“Widespread black ice” possible this afternoon and evening

(KSNF/KODE) — The National Weather Service in Springfield warns widespread black ice is likely across southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

An ice storm is not expected, but a thin glaze on the roadways could be deceiving for drivers.

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens tonight and precipitation is still drizzling, so roads could become dangerous through the overnight hours.

The evening commute and tomorrow’s morning commute will likely be impacted. NWS Springfield

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10pm tonight for most of our viewing area. Freezing drizzle and light snow will continue to fall this evening.

Emergency personnel have responded to several vehicle crashes this afternoon.

Download our mobile app to stay up to date with the latest information. For Apple, click here. For Android, click here.