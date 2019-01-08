Who to call to see what's going on in Kansas legislature

Lawmakers in the Sunflower State go back to work a week from today. But help finding out what they are working on is just a phone call away.

State residents can access information about the Kansas legislature as well as the status of bills by calling the toll free legislative hotline. The number to call Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm is 1-800-432-3924.

In addition to the hotline, Kansans can talk with a librarian through the library's "Ask a Librarian" service by calling or texting to 1-785-256-0733.

Callers can also use either of those numbers to leave a short message to be sent to their lawmakers as well as request copies of bill, journals and other legislative documents.