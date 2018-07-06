Who Cleans Up Fireworks Debris After the 4th of July?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEBB CITY, Mo. - In Webb City, it is the resident's responsibility to clean up any fireworks they choose to light off. The city however will clean up public areas after the holiday because residents usually treat their hometown with respect. If people are making a habit of leaving debris in public areas and refuse to clean up their mess, their city can issue a citation to those individuals.

"Maybe it's just an increase of awareness, people in the cities, they realize that fireworks can be dangerous, I think we have a good community and I think the community does a good job of policing itself and making sure that their kids are safe and they pick up after themselves," says Webb City City Administrator Carl Francis.

Francis says he's grateful for the residents of Webb City and their willingness to keep the city clean, even when fun holidays such as the Fourth roll around.