PITTSBURG, Kan. — While you make your way to downtown Pittsburg, you might notice some new additions.

Four new murals are slated to be painted throughout the city, with the first one nearing completion.

Located on the side of the Copy Products Incorporated building, the mural features a downtown Pittsburg, Kansas sign.

All four murals are designed to be interactive, so observers will have the chance to put themselves in front of the art and take pictures.

Jenna Spencer, Mural Artist, says, “There will be a dandelion, so you can pose infront of it like you’re blowing it, a bunch of balloons you can act like you’re holding, and then a tree with a swing. Some interactive, fun murals to get people out of their cars, into shops, just having a good time downtown.”

Before these four interactive murals, spencer had created seven other murals across the city.

She hopes to complete all four new murals by the end of the summer.