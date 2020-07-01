JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ll be hitting the road at some point this holiday weekend, you won’t be alone.

While the 4th of July is one of the Summer’s busiest holidays, it can also be one of the deadliest.

15 people died on Missouri roads during the Independence Day weekend last year, which spans from Thursday at noon to Monday morning.

District Engineer Dave Taylor says work at construction zones on Missouri highways will stop for the holiday for the most part, but says the zones will stay in place for larger projects.

Dave Taylor, District Engineer, Missouri Department of Transportation, said, “If there is a paving operation, we can’t take that up, or or bridge work you know we can’t take that down the work zone at that point so there will be some lanes where it will be down to one lane, just be extra careful going through there.”

While there has been less traffic on Missouri highways since the start of the pandemic, Taylor says there will still be a lot of traffic this weekend.