While Mercy Hospital Joplin is requiring their staff to be vaccinated, Freeman Health System hasn’t yet

JOPLIN, MO – While Mercy Hospital Joplin is requiring their employees to be vaccinated, Freeman Health System isn’t taking that step, yet.

They say they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation at all of its facilities, but are not issuing a policy mandating the vaccine.

Freeman Health System is enforcing mask wearing and restricting visitor guidelines.

They say a large percentage of their physicians and direct care staff have been vaccinated.

Paula F. Baker, Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer:

