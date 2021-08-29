JOPLIN, Mo. — Whether it’s love, support or acceptance, a hug can hold a lot of power behind it, this was on display in Joplin over the weekend.

The founder of Free Mom Hugs, Sara Cunningham was in Joplin this weekend for JoMo Pridefest.

The non-profit focuses on helping the world celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community through visibility, education, conversation, and of course hugs.

Cunningham started the organization after making a Free Mom Hugs button at a pride festival in 2015 to help support people who were alienated by their loved ones after coming out.

Sara Cunningham, Free Mom Hugs Founder, says, “Anyone who made eye contact with me I would offer them a free mom hug and the first hug that I gave was to a beautiful young woman who said that it had been four years since she got a hug from her mother because she’s gay, and it was that experience that started the non-profit.”

Cunningham was also at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company for a meet and greet Sunday evening where she talked about the movement and her book How We Sleep at Night.

Jamie Lee Curtis it turning the book into a movie and will be directing and starring in it.