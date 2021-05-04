Where to take shelter during severe weather

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Four State residents are preparing for severe weather season.

Webb City has three public FEMA storm shelter locations. They are on the Crowder College campus, the dome at the high school, and the Madge T James Kindergarten Center. The city activates the storm shelters once a tornado formed storm is heading towards the area.

Don Melton, Webb City Emergency Management Director, said, “We recommend bringing bottled water your medications if you think you might need them. Something you cannot bring are animals. Animals are not allowed at any FEMA regulated shelters.”

There are two Webb City shelters where you can bring animals inside a crate at 1060 North Madison which is the public works building and 300 North College in front of the Head Start building.

In Joplin there are eleven schools that are opened as a safe room in the storm shelter. The schools include Joplin High School, Irving Elementary, Columbia Elementary, and Junge Stadium.

For a full list of tornado shelter locations follow the link below.