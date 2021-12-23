STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

1 / 30Pedro Szekely // flickr

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488

— #17 most common destination from Louisiana

2 / 30Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761

— #27 most common destination from Oregon

3 / 30Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#28. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74

— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

4 / 30randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877

— #28 most common destination from Nevada

5 / 30Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Utah

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567

— #16 most common destination from Utah

6 / 30Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#25. North Dakota

– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873

— #13 most common destination from North Dakota

7 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#24. New York

– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247

— #31 most common destination from New York

8 / 30Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Kentucky

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

9 / 30Canva

#22. Minnesota

– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321

— #22 most common destination from Minnesota

10 / 30Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#21. Nebraska

– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190

— #4 most common destination from Nebraska

11 / 30ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#20. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania

12 / 30Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903

— #17 most common destination from Washington

13 / 30DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Arizona

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184

— #16 most common destination from Arizona

14 / 30Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811

— #7 most common destination from Indiana

15 / 30Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

16 / 30Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wisconsin

– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004

— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin

17 / 30PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328

— #22 most common destination from Michigan

18 / 30Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

— #10 most common destination from North Carolina

19 / 30Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682

— #24 most common destination from Virginia

20 / 30Canva

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691

— #24 most common destination from Ohio

21 / 30SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Iowa

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774

— #3 most common destination from Iowa

22 / 30Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oklahoma

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644

— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

23 / 30Canva

#8. Arkansas

– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368

— 3.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768

— #4 most common destination from Arkansas

24 / 30Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032

— #16 most common destination from Colorado

25 / 30Canva

#6. Georgia

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863

— 4.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492

— #13 most common destination from Georgia

26 / 30en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638

— 5.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970

— #23 most common destination from California

27 / 30Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

— 6.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

— #16 most common destination from Texas

28 / 30Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— 8.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848

— #23 most common destination from Florida

29 / 30Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— 9.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

30 / 30Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— 19.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— #1 most common destination from Kansas