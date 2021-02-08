When to get help after a fall on ice

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just because you may not see the ice you’re driving or walking on, doesn’t mean it’s not there.

In some cases, it’s not until someone hits the ground that they realize just how slick it is. But once you get back up, how do you know whether or not to seek medical help?

Mercy Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. David Eisenhauer says pain is one of the best gauges to help determine what to do next.

Dr. David Eisenhauer, Mercy Orthopedic Surgeon, said, “If you have a sore wrist, sore ankle, sore hip or knee, or if you’re not able to walk on it if it’s a lower extremity injury, you should probably go into the local emergency department or urgent care just for some x-rays to either rule in or rule out a fracture.”

If there is a deformity, or you’re in excruciating pain, he says it’s time to go in and get it checked out.