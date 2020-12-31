When and where to watch Quadrantids meteor shower on New Year’s weekend

The new year is starting off with a special “Quadrantid” meteor shower from January 2 going into Jan. 3. NASA claims this is one of the “best annual meteor showers.”

“Most meteor showers have a two day peak, which makes catching sight of these other meteors much more possible. The Quadrantids peak, on the other hand, is much shorter—only a few hours,” according to NASA.

The Quadrantids are unique due to their bright fireball meteors – a larger explosion of light and color that persists longer than an average meteor streak.

To experience the Quadrantids, find an area far away from city or street lights. January weather conditions and light from the moon may make viewing more difficult.

Timing is crucial in spotting the Quadrantids. NASA says they are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the night and predawn hours (late Saturday night to Sunday morning.)

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up. NASA advises stargazers to be patient. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will start to see meteors.

The next meteor shower will occur in late April, when the Lyrids and the Eta Aquariids return.