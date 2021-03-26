What’s in a name — Neosho Hugh Robinson Airport

NEOSHO, Mo. — Have you ever wondered what someone did to deserve having something named in their honor?

A good example is Neosho-Native Hugh Armstrong Robinson. His incredible story is this subject of this month’s version of what’s in a name?

So what did Hugh Robinson ever do to deserve having the Neosho Airport named in his honor? To call him an aviation pioneer is an understatement.

Billie Holladay Skelley, Author, Writer, said, “He was an engineer, he was an inventor, he was a test pilot, a stunt pilot, he flew over 3000 hours, did over 900 exhibitions.

The Neosho native had a need for speed. He started by building bicycles, then Neosho’s first ever motorcycle and eventually its first car.

Then he turned his attention and talents to the sky and started building and flying his own airplanes.

“He worked for the government for a while, he instructed the first pilots, first military pilots, he helped develop the first commercial airplane, he just did a lot of first flight feats that no one else had ever attempted or afraid to attempt but he was somewhat of a daredevil and a show man and he wasn’t afraid.”

In 1911 he made the first authorized mail flight, performed the first medical flight by transporting a doctor to an injured patient, and was the first to design and fly a plane that could land in the water.

In that same year he also was first to perform the technique of dive bombing. But his greatest contribution to military aviation was to design and build a system that allowed airplanes to land on top of a moving ship.

“He put tail hooks on the airplane and made a system on the deck of a ship with sandbags and rope, and because of him, airplanes still land that way on a ship, he never patented it but could have, it’s a testament that has endured all these years that’s still how they land planes on a ship.”

Robinson was the first pilot to successfully make a right turn in an airplane – something many thought, at the time, would tear early airplanes apart. But for all his accomplishments, there were plenty of crashes, even one in the ocean, he survived them all, finally dying of a heart attack in 1963.

Those are just some of the reasons why, on July 4th 1999, the Neosho airport was renamed in his honor.