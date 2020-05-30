What’s In A Name – MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even if you’ve attended colleges and universities in the Four States, you may not have any idea who some to buildings are named after.

You may have walked by or had classes inside these three buildings on the MSSU campus without giving any thought to who they were named after.

Community historian Brad Belk says the term visionary could be given to Lauren Reynolds, Warren Hearnes, and George Spiva.

Brad Belk, Community Historian, said, “And so they leaned on Mr. George Spiva, a very generous man in our community and he provided 100,000 dollars for the property we’re standing on today, and the whole cost of 250 thousand for 240 acres, but this was a great spot to create this college.”

Ground was broken on the Spiva Library in 1966, and then on the other two original structures shortly thereafter.

Belk says but he’s not the only one who played a huge financial role in the creation of the first three buildings on the campus of Missouri Southern State College.

“Lauren Reynolds is president of First National Bank and he becomes one of the first Board of Regents and he’s instrumental on getting this campus going.”

But it would take the passage of a law to formally create and then finance much of the remainder of the project.

That’s where Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Warren Hearnes comes in.

Belk says many of the school’s founding fathers, who were Republicans, agreed to support his candidacy.

“And fortunately Governor Hearnes won the election and with that he followed through on his promise and that’s a huge thing in politics is that he did.”

Governor Hearnes signed that legislation into law near the intersection of 32nd and Main Street.

The portion of Main Street South of that intersection would later be named in his honor as well.

“They’re not just names on a building, they have meaning, and these guys are instrumental and huge in the development and future of our university today.”