What’s In A Name — Austin Allen

JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve probably heard the phrase, “they don’t make them like they used to.”

That perfectly describes the brief life of Austin Allen.

What do all these different buildings in Joplin have in common?

For one, all of them are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Two, all are still in use today.

Three, they were all built in the span of just over a decade — from 1905 to 1917.

And finally, they were all built by the same man.

Brad Belk, Community Historian, said, “Austin Allen needs to be remembered for his incredible 12 years of work, it was absolutely prolific.”

Allen came to Joplin with his family while still a child.

After graduating from Joplin’s Memorial High School, he received a degree in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania.

Following a few years in Paris to study that subject, he returned home and started making his mark in downtown Joplin.

“I think that’s what’s interesting is not only where the building’s style of variety but also the usage, from a high school to places of worship, to a department store to an apartment house to a fraternal lodge, it’s just an amazing resume.”

And Joplin wasn’t even the only place he plied his trade, he also had an office in Kansas City.

Belk says he even designed his own mausoleum in Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City where he and family members were laid to rest.

Allen died in 1917 at only age 36.

Brad Elk, Community Historian, said, “But you always wonder, you know, how, if he did that in 12 years, what would he have done if he lived to be 50 or 60 years old, his imprint in Joplin is still insurmountable.”