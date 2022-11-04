WEBB CITY, Mo. — The thought of winter approaching is enough to put any of us down in the dumps for a while. For some people, that feeling can last a lot longer. There are both good and bad when it comes to daylight saving time. On the plus side, we turn the clock back an hour this weekend and pick up an extra hour of sleep. On the downside, it will start getting darker earlier, triggering a type of depression called S.A.D. or Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Adam Forrest with Mt. Hope Christian Counseling says there can be quick fixes for those afflicted with the condition which is caused by a drop in a particular vitamin produced when sunlight hits your skin.

“And you can purchase something called like a ‘happy light,’ and you can Google that and get that Vitamin D that they’re not necessarily getting. We encourage people to get out and have more exercise when they can, keep those windows open, get as much light coming in, and of course, we also encourage therapy when they need it,” said Adam Forrest, Mt. Hope Christian Counseling.

So how do you know when it’s time to seek that counseling?

“If it becomes to where you find yourself getting more and more withdrawn and isolated from people around you, you’re not enjoying the things you normally do, it becomes something that affects your daily life that’s a good time to start seeking counseling,” said Forrest.

If the problem is solely caused by a drop in vitamin D levels, S.A.D. should go away in the spring when days start getting longer. But what if it doesn’t?

“We can typically pick up on that based off their history and the symptoms they’re giving us, and we can pinpoint whether or not there’s something extra at work there,” added Forrest.