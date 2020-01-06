Wet late-week ahead; wintry weather could be possible

(KSNF/KODE) — It’s still several days out, but models are hinting at a wet end-of-week, followed by some possible wintry weather.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Springfield say there’s a potential for heavy rainfall Thursday through Saturday.

Our meteorologists at KSN/KODE are in agreement that it will be a wet latter part of the week, but what kind of precipitation will fall remains uncertain. Timing for any wintry weather would be late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has an example of what might play out in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

via NWS Tulsa

