Westwood Civil War Ranch raises funds for Ronald McDonald House

A journey from Santa’s workshop to Bethlehem gives residents an idea of the reason for the season.

It was a guided tour through the Westwood Civil War Ranch for just five dollars.

People went through the tour then gave baby Jesus a gift of their own.

Money raised is given to the Ronald McDonald House.

Nicole Dugdale, Co-Producer of Production, said, “Such a huge blessing to us, and we were so inspired by all of ht work they do so we decided to donate all of our proceeds tonight to the Ronald McDonald house to help local children and families.”

There were more than a dozen volunteers working to make the event possible tonight.