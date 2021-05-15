WEST MINERAL, Kan. — West Mineral became the site of one of the biggest events of the year.

It’s called the “Big Iron Overland Rally” which took place at the fairgrounds of Big Brutus.

This was inspired after the success of the adventure enthusiast Moore Expo earlier this year.

Guests got to camp at the base of Big Brutus, enjoy live music, equipment vendors and food.

Chris Holloway, Show Promoter, says, “The biggest reason that we’re all here and our favorite thing to do is get out and support places like Big Brutus because that machine doesn’t maintain itself and these guys work really hard to keep this property beautiful and keep that piece of history alive

The event runs until Sunday night.

Holloway already considers the event a huge success and is planning to bring it back next year.