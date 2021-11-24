West Junge Boulevard in Joplin reopens after mineshaft collapse shut it down

JOPLIN, Mo. — A stretch of West Junge Boulevard in Joplin is open again after the partial collapse of a mineshaft shut it down for nearly 24 hours.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon on a part of the road between Black Cat and Central City roads. Joplin Special Road District crews worked all day, today, on the site.

They started the process of pumping out the water to determine just how deep it is. Officials say that’s when they noticed wood and timber floating up — a sign of a mineshaft.

They were later able to fill it with gravel, concrete slabs and then cover it with more gravel. A more permanent fix is expected to happen sometime next week.