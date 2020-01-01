Wesley UMC in Parsons helping the community with two new programs in 2020

PARSONS, Ks. — A church in Parsons is taking on two new ministries in the new year.

Wesley United Methodist Church is taking on a new meal ministry in the new year.

The Supper on 17th Program, where area churches fed the community every Thursday, ended in December.

So, the church decided to continue providing meals one Thursday each month.

Along with continuing this meal ministry, the church is using it as a catalyst to begin a new workshop aimed at helping people find employment.

Rev. Timothy Bever, Pastor Wesley UMC, said, “We’ll have these employ-ability workshops which is not really connected to the meal but people are welcome to come eat and then come to this or they can not, its totally up to them. But basically employ-ability workshops help people learn how to do resumes, how to do finances, how to do those life skills that sometimes people just don’t learn.”

Reverend Bever says he also wants to point out that this meal ministry is different from the previous because it will not use government grants, to avoid regulations.

The church will begin serving the community January 23rd.