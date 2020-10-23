Wesley House providing coats and food for families

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A ministry is helping low income families in Crawford County stay warm this Winter.

Wesley House is giving qualifying families vouchers for a free coat from Walmart. Right now they have one-hundred vouchers left for kids coats. They say its something they’ve done in the past and they hope more families will sign up.

Hillary Houston, Wesley House, said, “With the whole social distancing and being able to be active it still gives them an opportunity to still go outside and be a kid and run, but yet be warm and safe.”

Families wanting a voucher for coats need to bring a proof of ID, address, income, and social security cards. Wesley House says families can fill out an application at their building in Pittsburg from one p.m. to three p.m. Monday through Friday.

KODE is also collecting new and gently used coats, which we will be donating to Wesley House.

The organization is also helping families put food on the table this Christmas. Wesley House is teaming up with Salvation Army to give families a food bag, voucher and toiletries. They say its to make sure no families go hungry during the holiday.

Hillary Houston, Wesley House, said, “Its just to help the community during the holidays to make sure they have enough food for their school aged children that they have enough food to get them through the Christmas breaks or any of the extended family that might be coming in. But its just something to kind of help them out during the holidays.”

Sign-ups begin Monday November second and run until Friday November 13. To register, you will need to bring proof of income, address and a photo ID for anyone 18 and older. They will then distribute the food and items in December.