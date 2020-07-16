Wesley House ministry under new management

PITTSBURG, Ks. — An area ministry is under new management.

Pittsburg State University graduate Hillary Houston is the new director for Wesley House in Pittsburg.

Houston takes over for Marcee Binder, who had run the organization since 2014 but left the area recently for another ministry in Nebraska.

Houston has previous experience with non-profits including mosaic and new hope services.

Houston’s most recent position was with the city of Pittsburg.

Hillary Houston, Wesley House New Director, said, “I’m just real eager to get back into helping individuals and see what I can do to better their lives as far as what they may need and what they may need in the future and then just helping Wesley House grow and reach more people that need help.”

Last year, Wesley House served more than 12,000 clients through several different programs, including being a food pantry.