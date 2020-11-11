‘We’re not going away’: Protestors gather at the Capitol in support of Trump

Protesters gather at the Kansas State Capitol early in the morning in support of “Stop the Steal” protests across the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters stormed the Kansas State Capitol Monday morning, chanting “stop the steal.” Their goal– to put an end to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“I hope what comes out of all this is Trump, another 4 years,” Topeka native Sean McCoy, said.

Sean McCoy, veteran and Topeka native, leads chants at the Kansas State Capitol during the ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Monday morning.

McCoy, a veteran and avid supporter of President Donald Trump, led the chants as people marched around the Capitol building, demanding justice after key battleground states turned blue last week. The event was coordinated by the Facebook page “Kansas Red Wave at the State Capital.” More than 500 people responded to the event post, receiving 162 shares.

A crowd of about 60 people from across the state gathered at the Capitol , standing in solidarity with similar “Stop the Steal” protests across the country.

Kansas has not dealt with claims of election fraud, with state election officials revering this year’s handling of the election, saying “it’s hard to cheat” in the Sunflower State. However, the validity of presidential race results in key states, like Pennsylvania and Michigan, have been called into question by Trump and his supporters.

“These states that have thrown the election, supposedly, into Biden’s camp, are clearly corrupt,” Clinton Lynn, from Lawrence, said. Lynn also said he fears that the country will move toward socialism by adopting a president that leans “too far left.”

Many of the supporters agree on similar topics, fighting against issues like abortion rights, and supporting a more “open state” in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Kansas.

Protesters in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally pose for group picture.

Family holds up American flag at ‘Stop the Steal’ protest at Kansas State Capitol

One supporter, who drove more than two hours to the Capitol from Wichita, said she will not be silenced, and hopes there will be a change soon.

“We’re not going away,” Rosa Sullivan said. “We will continue to fight, and as the young people say, ‘We are woke!'”

Event participants said they will continue to hold rallies until every “legal vote” is counted. There will be another rally at the State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12 p.m.