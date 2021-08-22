CHANUTE, Kan. — We’re learning new information about an officer-involved shooting in Chanute.

Authorities say 28-year-old Brandon Schlichting who pulled a gun on a Chanute Police Officer has died from his injuries.

Authorities say Schlichting died early Sunday morning at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Friday night the Chanute Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicle windows in the area of Fourth Street and Evergreen Avenue and found Schlichting at the scene.

Police say they tried to make contact with Schlichting, but he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired once hitting Schlichting in the head.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating.